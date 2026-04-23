EU moves to start drafting Montenegro accession treaty

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FILE PHOTO: European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos holds a press conference to present the loan to support Ukraine's financial needs for 2026 and 2027 in Brussels, Belgium January 14, 2026. REUTERS/Omar Havana/File Photo

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BRUSSELS, April 22 - European Union countries decided to start work on drafting an accession treaty for Montenegro on Wednesday, marking a new phase in the country's path toward joining the bloc.

"This is a major step on the path to EU membership, a clear recognition of Montenegro's progress, and an encouragement to accelerate reforms," European Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said in a post on X.

"It also offers a chance to draw lessons from past enlargements and include new and stronger safeguards in future accession treaties to prevent backsliding on the rule of law and fundamental values," she added.

Montenegro's government has said it hopes to join the EU by 2028. A former republic of Yugoslavia, Montenegro became independent in 2006. It has a population of about 600,000.

European Council President Antonio Costa congratulated the country on Wednesday.

"The decision to establish the Working Party to draft the new Accession Treaty is a key milestone," he said. REUTERS