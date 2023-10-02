EU ministers convene in Ukraine to show support after US, Slovakia wobbles

KYIV – EU foreign ministers held their first ever meeting outside the bloc in Ukraine on Monday, a show of support for the country after a pro-Russian candidate won an election in Slovakia and the US Congress omitted funding for Kyiv from a spending Bill.

“We are convening a historic meeting of EU foreign ministers here in Ukraine, candidate country and future member of the EU,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on X. “We are here to express our solidarity and support to the Ukrainian people.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was proud to host the meeting “for the first time in history, outside current EU borders, but also within its future borders”.

Washington insists its firm military and political support for Ukraine has not wavered, despite US lawmakers excluding Ukraine funds from an emergency spending deal reached at the weekend to avert a government shutdown.

Although right-wing Republican supporters of former president Donald Trump have increasingly called for funding of Ukraine to be halted, President Joe Biden’s administration says it expects the Republican-controlled House of Representatives to pass a measure to keep the aid flowing.

Mr Biden on Sunday pressed congressional Republicans to back the aid, saying he was “sick and tired” of the political brinkmanship that nearly closed the government down.

Ukraine’s Mr Kuleba told reporters Kyiv was still confident of US backing.

“We don’t feel that the US support has been shattered… because the United States understands that what is at stake in Ukraine is much bigger than just Ukraine,” he told reporters as he greeted Mr Borrell.

He said the question was whether what happened in the US Congress at the weekend was “an incident or a system”.

“I think it was an incident,” he said. “We have a very in-depth discussion with both parts of the Congress, Republicans and Democrats.”