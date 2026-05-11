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EU ministers agree on sanctions targeting violent West Bank settlers

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An Israeli settler places an Israeli flag, on the day of the re-establishment of the settlement of Sa-Nur, which was evacuated as part of Israel’s 2005 disengagement, in Sa-Nur in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 19, 2026. REUTERS/Shir Torem

An Israeli settler placing an Israeli flag in Sa-Nur, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on April 19.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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BRUSSELS European Union foreign ministers reached an agreement on May 11 on new sanctions targeting violent Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, as well as leading Hamas figures, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

The sanctions package, which targets three settlers and four settler organisations whose identities have yet to be publicly disclosed, had been blocked for months by the previous Hungarian government, which lost an election in April.

European governments have raised concerns about a rise in reports of settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

“It was high time we move from deadlock to delivery,” Ms Kallas said in a post on social media platform X.

“Extremisms and violence carry consequences,” she added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on X that the EU had “chosen, in an arbitrary and political manner, to impose sanctions on Israeli citizens and entities because of their political views and without any basis”.

“Equally outrageous is the unacceptable comparison the European Union has chosen to make between Israeli citizens and Hamas terrorists. This is a completely distorted moral equivalence,” he added.

There was no immediate response from Hamas. REUTERS

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EU expected to agree on long-stalled sanctions on Israeli settlers: Kallas
EU urged to ‘act now’ against West Bank settlement project
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.