EU migrant crisis easing; worries rise over Russians near Ukraine

The stand-off in central Europe over the fate of migrants from the Middle East stranded at the border between Belarus and Poland appears to be easing as a result of intense diplomatic efforts by European leaders and the decision of the Turkish authorities to restrict would-be migrants from boarding flights to Europe.

But the underlying political and military tensions between Russia and Belarus on one side and the rest of Europe on the other remain undiminished. And significant questions persist about a build-up of Russian troops in the heart of the continent.