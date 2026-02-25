EU memo raises security concerns over mass escape from IS-linked Syria camp

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Members of the Syrian government security forces stand guard as a group of female detainees gather at al-Hol camp after the government took control of it following the withdrawal of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in Hasaka, Syria, January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 - An EU internal memo has raised security concerns about the escape of thousands of people from a detention camp holding relatives of suspected Islamic State fighters in northeastern Syria, suggesting militant groups could recruit from them.

The memo, sent from the Cyprus presidency of the Council of the European Union to member states and dated February 23, said the status of third-country nationals who had fled the camp at al-Hol remained unclear and that it was reported that a majority of them had escaped.

"This raises concerns about how terrorist groups might seek to capitalise on the current situation to increase recruitment efforts among escapees," said the memo, which was reviewed by Reuters.

PRISONERS INCLUDED THOUSANDS OF FOREIGNERS

Al-Hol, near the Iraqi border, was one of the main detention camps for relatives of suspected Islamic State fighters who were detained during the U.S.-backed campaign against the jihadist group in Syria.

Control of the camp changed hands in January, when Syrian government forces under President Ahmed al-Sharaa drove the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces from the area.

The SDF had guarded the facility for years.

The camp's population was 23,407 people the day before the government takeover, including 6,280 foreigners from more than 40 nationalities, Reuters reported last week, citing official data from the camp.

The U.S. military said on February 13 it had completed a mission to transfer 5,700 adult male Islamic State fighters from jails in Syria to Iraq. It had originally said up to 7,000 prisoners could eventually be transferred. The EU memo noted that the initial target was not met.

'CHAOTIC TAKEOVER'

In a section entitled "Security concerns stemming from the evolving situation in northeast Syria", the EU memo said the "chaotic takeover led to the collapse of security and services in the al-Hol camp, triggering the escape of a significant portion of its population".

The U.N. refugee agency in Syria and the Syrian government "have confirmed that an uncontrolled exodus has occurred over the past few weeks", it added.

Damascus has accused the SDF of withdrawing from al-Hol on January 20 without any coordination. The SDF has said its forces had been "compelled" to withdraw from the camp to areas surrounding cities which it said were under threat.

A Syrian government security source told Reuters last week that the security authorities, working in cooperation with international partners, had established a unit to "pursue those who are wanted".

The SDF had guarded prisons holding thousands of Islamic State militants in northeast Syria, in addition to al-Hol and a second camp at Roj, which also holds relatives of suspected jihadists.

The EU memo said the capacity of Damascus "to manage these facilities is assessed as limited and facing significant operational challenges". It noted that the government's stated intent to gradually phase out al-Hol camp had "been overtaken by recent events, which raise grave security concerns".

The EU memo said that al-Hol and Roj camps were hosting around 25,000 people, primarily women and children, "with many of these being highly radicalised and living in degrading humanitarian and security conditions".

Roj camp remains under the control of the SDF for now.

Last week, the SDF released 34 Australian nationals from Roj, only for them to return later. The Australian government has ruled out helping families of IS militants return home. Roj is also home to British-born Shamima Begum.

The EU memo said there was "reason for concern regarding the possible escape of families" from Roj once the Syrian government takes control.

Syria's Information Ministry and the U.S. Central Command did not immediately respond to requests for comment. REUTERS