EU meet on Ukraine clouded by reports of Kyiv’s involvement in pipeline sabotage

STOCKHOLM - Defence ministers from the European Union have gathered in the snow-bound Swedish capital to discuss the future of their military assistance to Ukraine.

But although the ministers are examining several fresh initiatives designed to boost the Western transfer of weapons to Ukraine, their meeting has been overshadowed by media allegations that Ukrainian saboteurs could have blown up an important Russian gas pipeline in 2022.

With Germany now falling in line with the rest of the EU in agreeing to deliver main battle tanks to Ukraine, the defence ministers no longer face severe divisions over their weapon transfer policies.

Poland, one of Ukraine’s chief supporters, plans to ship 10 more German-made Leopard 2 heavy tanks “as early as this week”, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told reporters in Stockholm. Poland had already dispatched four in February.

Mr Blaszczak also said Poland would set up a service hub for the battle tanks used in Ukraine, in a move that resolves a fundamental logistical problem.

But the biggest challenge for all Western nations is the shortage of ammunition – particularly of artillery shells – to supply the Ukrainian armed forces in the lead up to a Ukrainian offensive against Russia’s invading forces, which is almost certain to be launched in the coming weeks.

The EU has already set up a €3.6 billion (S$5.1 billion) inter-governmental cash pot called the European Peace Facility, which it uses to reimburse European countries that transfer arms to Ukraine.

Member states decided last December to increase this fund by another €2 billion in 2023.

One proposal before the gathering of EU ministers is to divert half of the additional €2 billion for the creation of an “extraordinary support package” solely devoted to the procurement of 155mm shells, the standard ammunition used by the Western artillery and, increasingly, by Ukraine as well.

Mr Josep Borrell, the EU’s chief diplomat, wants to go even further by touting the creation of a seven-year joint procurement ammunition programme for the entire union.

His argument – outlined in a paper circulated to the ministers in Stockholm but not published – is that by guaranteeing defence manufacturers big orders over extended periods, Europe would be able to solve its chronic shortage of ammunition and reduce costs.

What Mr Borrell does not say is that his proposal is an ill-disguised bid for the EU to acquire new powers; until now, the EU had little say over military procurement programmes, which remain the preserve of member states.