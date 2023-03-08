EU meet on Ukraine clouded by reports of Kyiv’s involvement in pipeline sabotage

STOCKHOLM - Defence ministers from the European Union have gathered in the snow-bound Swedish capital to discuss the future of their military assistance to Ukraine.
But although the ministers are examining several fresh initiatives designed to boost the Western transfer of weapons to Ukraine, their meeting has been overshadowed by media allegations that Ukrainian saboteurs could have blown up an important Russian gas pipeline in 2022.
With Germany now falling in line with the rest of the EU in agreeing to deliver main battle tanks to Ukraine, the defence ministers no longer face severe divisions over their weapon transfer policies.
Poland, one of Ukraine’s chief supporters, plans to ship 10 more German-made Leopard 2 heavy tanks “as early as this week”, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told reporters in Stockholm. Poland had already dispatched four in February.
Mr Blaszczak also said Poland would set up a service hub for the battle tanks used in Ukraine, in a move that resolves a fundamental logistical problem.
But the biggest challenge for all Western nations is the shortage of ammunition – particularly of artillery shells – to supply the Ukrainian armed forces in the lead up to a Ukrainian offensive against Russia’s invading forces, which is almost certain to be launched in the coming weeks.
The EU has already set up a €3.6 billion (S$5.1 billion) inter-governmental cash pot called the European Peace Facility, which it uses to reimburse European countries that transfer arms to Ukraine.
Member states decided last December to increase this fund by another €2 billion in 2023.
One proposal before the gathering of EU ministers is to divert half of the additional €2 billion for the creation of an “extraordinary support package” solely devoted to the procurement of 155mm shells, the standard ammunition used by the Western artillery and, increasingly, by Ukraine as well.
Mr Josep Borrell, the EU’s chief diplomat, wants to go even further by touting the creation of a seven-year joint procurement ammunition programme for the entire union.
His argument – outlined in a paper circulated to the ministers in Stockholm but not published – is that by guaranteeing defence manufacturers big orders over extended periods, Europe would be able to solve its chronic shortage of ammunition and reduce costs.
What Mr Borrell does not say is that his proposal is an ill-disguised bid for the EU to acquire new powers; until now, the EU had little say over military procurement programmes, which remain the preserve of member states.
Nor does his proposal address the thorny question of how EU countries can rely on these envisaged central stocks of ammunition in future crises, where there may not be any EU-wide consensus on what needs to be done.
Meanwhile, some EU states believe that proposals to boost the immediate availability of ammunition do not go far enough.
Mr Hanno Pevkur, the defence minister of Estonia – the small northern European state bordering Russia – has called on his fellow EU ministers to approve the joint purchase of one million artillery shells at a cost of €4 billion, four times higher than the current proposal.
And he wants this to be financed with new money rather than funds already pledged.
“We need a clear consensus that there has to be new money for this initiative,” Mr Pevkur told Reuters news agency.
Although the Stockholm meeting may herald a significant new initiative that can transform the union, much of the European media’s attention was diverted to startling allegations that either Ukrainian fighters or a “pro-Ukrainian group” were behind last September’s explosions in the waters of the Baltic Sea that blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia to Germany.
The mysterious blasts that effectively shut down the bulk of Russia’s gas supplies to Europe continue to be investigated by the intelligence services of Sweden, Denmark and Germany.
But reports early this week in The New York Times – which were subsequently confirmed in a joint investigation conducted by two of Germany’s publicly funded TV networks and the highly respected Die Zeit newspaper – seem to indicate that the culprits could have been Ukrainians.
Nonetheless, the report explicitly did not exclude the possibility that the sabotage may have also been a so-called “false flag” operation by the Russians, designed to pin the blame on Ukraine.
And Ukraine’s government promptly dismissed the allegations.
“Ukraine has nothing to do with the Baltic Sea mishap and has no information about ‘pro-Ukraine sabotage groups’,” said Mr Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
But the media speculation did obscure the Stockholm gathering.
The EU defence ministers hope to refocus minds by producing an agreement on the joint purchase of fresh ammunition, which could then be brought to an EU summit of the heads of state and governments by the end of this month.