EU looks to crack down on foreign interference ahead of elections

STRASBOURG, France - The EU unveiled a proposal to curb political interference by foreign governments on Dec 12, notably by requiring entities working on their behalf to register and by cracking down on spyware.

The package is different from a similar US law, the Foreign Agents Registration Act, in that it would be enforced by fines but not by criminal sanctions or bans.

“This is not a so-called foreign agent law,” European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova said.

“We welcome an open debate, but when influence activities are done covertly they can be deceptive and interfere in democratic processes,” she said.

The commission said the initiative was being put forward ahead of EU elections happening in June 2024, amid concerns that outside actors such as Russia may attempt to interfere.

The proposed Defence of Democracy legislation would require entities to sign on to a transparency register, make key data on representation activities public, and have representative entities keep records for four years.

The package needs approval from the European Parliament and EU countries to come into force.

The parliament itself is embroiled in a foreign influence scandal that has been dubbed “Qatargate”, with Belgian authorities investigating alleged bribes said to have been paid by Qatar and Morocco in an attempt to steer some of its deliberations.

Seven suspects, including current and former MEPs, have been charged in the probe, in which €1.5 million (S$2.1 million) in cash was seized.

Some of the suspects have confessed to roles in a web of fraud, some protest their innocence, and Qatar and Morocco have denied any role in any wrongdoing.

“Several democracies around the world have already acted or are on their way to act when it comes to foreign interference and the EU can contribute to setting our own standards,” Ms Jourova said.

“We are setting a democratic standard to address this issue without closing ourselves or restricting any activity.”

She said that fines for violations would range from one percent of turnover for a company or group, or up to €1,000 for an individual.

“I want to emphasise in relation to sanctions that what we are doing is the is introducing the set of transparency rules. We are not in the field of criminal justice as is the case of the similar laws in United States or Australia,” she said. AFP