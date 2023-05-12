EU looks for united voice on China

STOCKHOLM – EU foreign ministers meet on Friday to seek a common approach on lessening Europe’s reliance on China and coaxing Beijing to take a tougher stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Brussels is urging the European Union’s 27 nations to get on the same page on how they deal with China as a more assertive Beijing flexes its influence on the world stage.

Speaking at the European Parliament this week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz admitted relations are getting tougher as “rivalry and competition on the side of China have certainly increased”.

He backed calls for a “smart de-risking” by slashing Europe’s dependence on China for key materials, but there is no appetite to sever all ties with the world’s second-biggest economy.

“There is a desire to avoid confrontation with China, even if disputes are multiplying,” said Ms Elvire Fabry from the Jacques Delors Institute think tank.

Most pressing among those disagreements is China’s refusal to condemn its close ally Russia and its invasion of Ukraine, or to press Moscow to stop its attack.

Brussels has enraged Beijing by proposing to restrict exports of sensitive tech to eight Chinese firms suspected of shipping it on to Russia.

On a European tour this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang warned Beijing would take the “necessary response” if the EU moved ahead with any sanctions.

In Berlin, Mr Qin clashed over Ukraine with German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, who insisted China’s proclaimed “neutrality means taking the side of the aggressor”.

French foreign minister Catherine Colonna sought to soften the tone when she met Mr Qin by insisting China had an important role to play for “global peace and stability” in efforts to mediate.

Partner, competitor or rival?

On a trip to China last month, French President Emmanuel Macron opened up EU fissures by saying Europe should not automatically follow US policy on Taiwan and should avoid “crises that aren’t ours”.

That stirred fierce criticism from some other European allies, which see the United States as a security guarantor against Russia.

Friday’s meeting of foreign ministers in Stockholm is not meant to reach any concrete conclusions.

But the hope is the talks can help nudge the EU towards greater unity in its ongoing efforts to grapple with the challenges posed by Beijing.

“The important thing is not to prevent China from becoming a world power, it is to manage how China will use this power,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.