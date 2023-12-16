EU leaders vow to overcome block by Hungary’s Orban on Ukraine aid

BRUSSELS - EU leaders on Dec 15 pledged to find a way around Hungary’s veto on a €50 billion (S$70 billion) aid package for Ukraine, after Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked the desperately needed support.

The 27 leaders will reconvene for an emergency summit early next year to try to hammer out a deal after intense wrangling at a two-day meeting in Brussels failed to budge Mr Orban.

The failure to commit more aid to prop up Ukraine’s budget over the next four years dealt a blow to Kyiv, even after the European Union took the symbolic step of agreeing to open membership talks.

“We expect all the necessary legal procedures to be completed in January 2024, which will allow us to receive the relevant funding as soon as possible,” the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was “reasonably optimistic” that an agreement could be reached with Mr Orban at the next summit.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen vowed that her executive would use the time to ensure there is an “operational solution” to Mr Orban’s veto “whatever happens”.

That could mean the other 26 EU countries that back giving the aid to Kyiv could club together without Hungary to come up with the aid outside the bloc’s budget.

“We are working very hard, of course to have a result where there is an agreement of 27 member states,” Ms von der Leyen said. “But I think it is now also necessary to work on potential alternatives.”

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that “it looks like we’ll just have to regroup next year, and come to an agreement then, or do a workaround.”

Mr Orban, in an interview with Hungarian state radio, linked the planned EU money for Ukraine to tens of billions of euros that Brussels has frozen for Hungary because of democratic backsliding and corruption concerns.

“This is a great opportunity for Hungary to make it clear that it should get what it deserves,” Mr Orban said. “We want to be treated fairly, and now there is a good chance that we can assert this.

Kremlin praises Orban

The hold-up from Mr Orban – Russia’s closest ally in the EU – comes as Ukraine is desperately seeking to change the narrative that Western backing is waning nearly two years into Moscow’s invasion.

Russia praised Hungary for blocking the aid, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying Budapest “in contrast to many European countries, firmly defends its interests, which impresses us”.