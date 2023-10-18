EU leaders vow tighter borders, more repatriations after Brussels attack

BRUSSELS - The leaders of Belgium and Sweden and the European Union’s chief executive promised on Wednesday to tighten border security and step up repatriations after a failed asylum seeker from Tunisia shot dead two Swedish football fans in Brussels.

They spoke after paying tribute to the victims of Monday’s attack in the Belgian capital, home to the EU institutions.

They also condemned what they branded a terrorist attack.

The shooting has highlighted the EU’s persistent difficulties in managing asylum and migration, including security gaps and failures to return people deemed not to have the right to stay in the 27-nation bloc.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Europe’s open-border Schengen zone would not survive unless the EU’s external frontiers were better protected from unwanted immigration.

“If we are not able to protect our common borders, we will not be able to uphold free movement within Europe,” he said.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the EU also needed a more effective system of returning unauthorised immigrants.

“This is something we need to tackle, and we can only do that in a coordinated way,” he said.

The 45-year-old gunman arrived at the Italian island of Lampedusa in 2011 and then lived in Sweden before claiming asylum in Belgium. He lost his case in 2020 and was ordered to leave the country.

Under the law, he would have had 30 days to leave on a voluntary basis. But the order was never delivered, even though the man was known to the police.

Sweden’s public broadcaster STV quoted a court verdict in reporting the shooter had been jailed in Sweden for drug crimes.