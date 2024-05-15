EU leaders shocked by 'vile attack' on Slovak PM Fico

BRUSSELS - Several EU leaders condemned the attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on May 15.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen strongly condemned "the vile attack", she said, on social media platform X.

"Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with PM Fico, his family", she added.

European Council president Charles Michel, European Parliament president Roberta Metsola and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte all said on X they were shocked by the news.

"Nothing can ever justify violence or such attacks," Mr Michel said. REUTERS