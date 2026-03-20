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EU leaders call for moratorium on strikes against energy and water facilities in Middle East

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A gas flare burns at the Lanaz refinery after it was targeted by a drone strike, in Erbil, Iraq, March 14, 2026. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily/File Photo

The leaders called for reinforcing the bloc’s existing Red Sea naval mission Aspides.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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BRUSSELS - European Union leaders called on March 19 for a moratorium on military strikes on energy and water facilities in the Middle East, amid growing concerns about the impact of the Iran war on the global economy.

“The European Council calls for de-escalation and maximum restraint, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure and full respect of international law by all parties,” the leaders of the EU’s 27 countries said in written conclusions of a summit in Brussels.

“In this regard, it calls for a moratorium on strikes against energy and water facilities,” they said.

The leaders called for reinforcing the bloc’s existing Red Sea naval mission Aspides and counter-piracy naval mission Atalanta in the Horn of Africa “with more assets, in line with their respective mandates”.

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at allies who have responded cautiously to his demands that they help secure the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for around a fifth of the world's oil.

In their statement, the European leaders welcomed “the increased efforts announced by Member States, including through strengthened coordination with partners in the region, to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, once the conditions are met”. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.