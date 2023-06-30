EU leaders back security commitments for Ukraine

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders declared on Thursday they would make long-term commitments to bolster Ukraine’s security, as President Volodymyr Zelensky urged them to start work on a new round of sanctions against Russia.

At a summit in Brussels, the leaders restated their condemnation of Russia’s war against Ukraine and said the EU and its member countries “stand ready” to contribute to commitments that would help Ukraine defend itself in the long term.

In a text summarising the conclusions of the summit, the leaders said they would swiftly consider the form these commitments would take.

Mr Josep Borrell, the bloc’s foreign policy chief, suggested they could build on existing EU support, such as the European Peace Facility fund that has financed billions of euros in arms for Ukraine and a training mission for Ukrainian troops.

“The military support to Ukraine has to (be for the) long haul,” Mr Borrell told reporters, suggesting the EU could establish a Ukrainian Defence Fund, modelled on the Peace Facility.

“The training has to continue, the modernisation of the army has to continue. Ukraine needs our commitment to continue ensuring their security during the war and after the war,” he added.

France - a champion of a greater security and defence role for the European Union - proposed the text, diplomats said.

But it was amended to accommodate concerns from militarily neutral countries and from staunch supporters of transatlantic cooperation such as the Baltic states, who see European security as mainly a matter for Nato, with a strong US role.

The final text said the EU would contribute “together with partners” and “in full respect of the security and defence policy of certain Member States”.

The EU’s statement feeds into a discussion among Nato members and military powers such as the United States, Britain, France and Germany over measures to assure Ukraine that the West is committed to enhancing its security over the long term.

Ukraine has argued the best way to assure its own security and that of Europe is for it to join Nato.

But Kyiv has acknowledged that is not possible during the war, and Nato allies are divided over how quickly it could happen afterwards.