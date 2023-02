LONDON - European Union leaders have agreed to retaliate against what they regard as unjustified and trade-distorting subsidies offered by the United States to its domestic green energy industries.

Faced with what it claimed to be a “new geopolitical reality”, the EU vowed to “act decisively to ensure its long-term competitiveness, prosperity and role on the global stage” by lifting its own restrictions on state aid to key green technology and industrial sectors.