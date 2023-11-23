EU lawmakers reject proposal to halve pesticide use

STRABOURG, France - EU lawmakers on Nov 22 rejected a proposal to cut pesticide use by half by the end of the decade, dealing a blow to the bloc’s push towards more environmentally-friendly farming.

The full European Parliament shot down, in a 299-to-207 vote, a recommendation endorsed by its environment committee based on a text put forward by the European Commission in 2022.

The proposal called for a 50 per cent reduction in chemical pesticides by 2030 and a total ban in “sensitive areas” such as parks.

A French MEP with the leftwing Greens grouping, Ms Marie Toussaint, said on social media that “the right and the extreme right torpedoed adoption of the pesticide regulation”.

But a German lawmaker with the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), Mr Peter Liese, said “today is a good day for farmers”.

The parliament also narrowly rejected a motion asking for the proposal to be returned to the environment committee for amendment, meaning the text was essentially finished under the current legislature’s mandate.

EU elections to choose a new European Parliament will take place in June next year.

The EPP and other right-leaning groups are keen to have farmers onside for the polls, creating tensions over the commission’s drive to put the bloc on the path to a carbon-neutral, more ecologically durable future.

Europe’s powerful agricultural lobby has come out against legislative measures crimping production.