EU lawmakers draft deal in attempt to rescue nature law

BRUSSELS – European Parliament lawmakers from some political groups have drafted a deal to try to pass a landmark European Union law to protect nature, which the Parliament’s largest group is attempting to block.

In 2022, the EU proposed measures to tackle the rapid decline in species and the health of Europe’s ecosystems, but has faced political pushback, including from the European People’s Party (EPP) group of lawmakers, which opposes the law.

In a bid to salvage the proposal ahead of a Parliament committee vote on June 15, other lawmaker groups – including the Socialists & Democrats and the Greens – have devised a compromise.

Their proposed amendments, seen by Reuters, would offer national governments more flexibility to decide which infrastructure projects are allowed to override some of the nature targets.

That could ease concerns raised by Denmark that restoring nature could slow the build-out of wind farms, or the Netherlands’ worry over new housing projects.

Some affected industries publicly supported the law this week, after it came under fire from lawmakers and some governments questioning whether the EU is pushing through too much environmental regulation.

“Nature restoration and the expansion of wind energy go hand in hand,” industry group WindEurope said in a statement on Tuesday.

The lawmakers’ proposal also includes tweaks to attempt to win over EPP lawmakers, such as by deleting a target – which was not binding – to introduce trees, hedges, ponds and other features that support biodiversity in 10 per cent of EU agriculture area.

EPP lawmakers had said that would harm farmers by taking agricultural land out of production, and on Wednesday said the compromise did not go far enough.

The European Commission has said that introducing more biodiverse features would maintain or increase Europe’s agricultural output by making farmland more resilient to extreme weather like floods and improving pollinator populations.

The proposal must also pass a July vote in the full EU Parliament and win support from EU countries to become law.