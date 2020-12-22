EU giving a 'final push' to reach Brexit deal, says chief negotiator Barnier

BRUSSELS (AFP) - EU negotiator Michel Barnier vowed on Tuesday (Dec 22) to continue to push for a post-Brexit trade deal through the last ten days before Britain leaves the single market.

“We are really in the crucial moment, and we are giving it the final push,” Barnier told reporters as he headed into a meeting with EU ambassadors in Brussels

“In 10 days, the UK will leave the single market and I will continue to work, in total transparency with the European Parliament and the member states,” he said.