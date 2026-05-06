EU invites firms to join new Ukraine drone alliance

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Ukraine has built extensive experience in countering drones during more than four years of war with Russia.

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BRUSSELS - The European Union said on May 5 it has launched a call for companies to join a new drone alliance with Ukraine, as part of efforts to bolster Europe’s military capabilities in the critical field.

EU countries are seeking to ramp up their defence capacities in the face of the threat from Russia and an unpredictable US leadership, with counter-drone defence a top priority.

Announced in late 2025, the EU-Ukraine drone alliance is intended as an “industry-led” initiative that will “contribute to ongoing European efforts to build a comprehensive drone and counter-drone capability,” the European Commission said.

It is designed to bring together manufacturers, start-ups and drone end-users from the EU single market and Ukraine, working with member states to help deliver “concrete capabilities” in the field.

Companies interested in joining can register online until May 25, a commission statement said, after which the founding members of the drone alliance will be selected.

Ukraine is regarded as an expert, having built extensive experience in countering drones during more than four years of war with Russia.

In 2025, Russian drones entered the airspace of several EU members along NATO’s eastern flank, while drone sightings over critical civilian and military infrastructure caused jitters in Denmark, Germany, Belgium and elsewhere.

Using conventional air defence systems against drones is costly and inefficient, and several EU states are already working with Ukraine on development and production.

But the commission hopes the EU-Ukraine alliance can help deepen cooperation between member states, industry and Ukraine on advanced drone technologies.

The EU-Ukraine scheme feeds into a broader push to build up anti-drone defences against Russia as part of a new European Drone Defence Initiative – initially dubbed a “drone wall”.

Launched in 2025, Brussels wants that project up and running by the end of this year, and fully functional by the end of 2027.

A separate drone capability coalition has also emerged from meetings of the Ukraine Contact Group, which is co-chaired by Germany and Britain and coordinates support for Ukraine. AFP