EU investigating Moderna Covid-19 vaccine contamination incident

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday (Aug 26) it was investigating a contamination incident in the manufacturing of Moderna Covid-19 vaccines to assess whether there was an impact on EU supply.

Earlier on Thursday, Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine, with the company saying contamination could be due to a manufacturing issue on one of the production lines at its contract manufacturing site in Spain.

"EMA is investigating the matter and has requested the marketing authorisation holder to provide information on any potential impact on batches supplied to the EU in addition to details on the ongoing root cause investigation," the agency said in a statement to Reuters.