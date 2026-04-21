EU imposes sanctions on two Russian entities it says are linked to disinformation

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BRUSSELS, April 21 - The European Council has imposed sanctions on two Russian entities that it said on Tuesday were linked to propaganda and disinformation from Moscow.

The sanctions were placed on media platform Euromore and the Foundation for the Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad (Pravfond), which the Council said in a statement makes "legal and analytical output (that) is systematically used to reinforce key Kremlin disinformation points."

Russian officials say the EU has repeatedly curbed freedom of expression by banning media which dare to challenge the EU's own perceptions of the world. Moscow denies that it spreads disinformation and says EU leaders are intentionally exaggerating the threat from Russia for their own political ends.

Euromore and Pravfond did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The designation subjects the entities to an asset freeze and bars EU citizens and companies from making funds, financial assets or economic resources available to them.

The EU has imposed sanctions on 69 people and 19 entities over Russian activities that it says "undermine the fundamental values of the EU and its member states, their security, stability, independence and integrity." REUTERS