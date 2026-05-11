EU imposes sanctions on Russia individuals, entities in Russia over Ukrainian children

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European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, May 11 - The European Union has imposed sanctions on 16 individuals and seven entities in Russia for systematic unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children, the EU Council said in a statement on Monday.

* Russia is estimated to have deported and forcibly transferred nearly 20,500 Ukrainian children since the war began, the EU Council said.

* These actions constitute grave breaches of international law and violate children's fundamental rights, aiming to erase Ukrainian identity and undermine future generations, it added.

* Entities listed today include federal institutions linked to Russia's Ministry of Education, the EU Council said.

* The listings also name officials and politicians from Russia‑occupied territories, along with leaders of youth camps and military‑patriotic organisations.

* Those listed are subject to asset freezes, while EU citizens and companies are barred from providing them with funds or economic resources, and individuals face an EU travel ban, the Council said. REUTERS