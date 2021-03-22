EU has 'absolutely no need' of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, commissioner says

PARIS (REUTERS) - The European Union does not need Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19 and can achieve immunity across the continent by July 14 using available European production, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday (March 21).

The European Commission has been criticised for a slow vaccine rollout when the bloc faces a rise in cases and as former member Britain's inoculation programme gathers pace.

"We have absolutely no need of Sputnik V," Thierry Breton told TF1 television.

"Today, we clearly have the capacity to deliver 300 to 350 million doses by the end of June and therefore by July 14 ... we have the possibility of reaching continent-wide immunity," he said.

July 14, or Bastille day, is France's national day.

Breton repeated a previous comment that the EU should help Russia with production of the vaccine if needed but priority should be given to the Europeans, he said.

"Doses are there, now people must accept vaccination and that we have the logistics," he said.