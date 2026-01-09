Straitstimes.com header logo

EU chief pledges $930m in support for Syria during Damascus visit

(From left) Syria's interim president, Mr Ahmed al-Sharaa, welcoming European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council president Antonio Costa to Damascus on Jan 9.

PHOTO: X/@VONDERLEYEN

BRUSSELS The European Union will grant Syria about €620 million (S$930 million) in 2026 and 2027 for post-war recovery, bilateral support and humanitarian aid, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Jan 9.

“After years of devastation under the Assad regime, Syria’s recovery and reconstruction needs are immense, and I just could see (it) by my own eyes,” she said during a visit to the Syrian capital Damascus.

Dr Von der Leyen said the EU wants to begin talks on reviving a cooperation accord with Syria and that it will launch a new political partnership with the country, including high-level talks, in the first half of 2026.

In 2025, the EU

lifted economic sanctions on Syria

after rebels

toppled long-time autocratic president Bashar al-Assad

 following more than a decade of civil war.

Dr Von der Leyen said the recent

escalating violence in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo

between government forces and Kurdish fighters this week was “worrisome”, and that continued dialogue between all parties was “urgently needed”. REUTERS

See more on

