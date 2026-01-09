EU chief pledges $930m in support for Syria during Damascus visit

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From left) Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa welcoming European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council president Antonio Costa to Damascus on Jan 9.

– The European Union will grant Syria about €620 million (S$930 million) in 2026 and 2027 for post-war recovery, bilateral support and humanitarian aid, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Jan 9.

“After years of devastation under the Assad regime, Syria’s recovery and reconstruction needs are immense, and I just could see (it) by my own eyes,” she said during a visit to the Syrian capital Damascus.

Dr Von der Leyen said the EU wants to begin talks on reviving a cooperation accord with Syria and that it will launch a new political partnership with the country, including high-level talks, in the first half of 2026.

In 2025, the EU lifted economic sanctions on Syria after rebels toppled long-time autocratic president Bashar al-Assad following more than a decade of civil war.