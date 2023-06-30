EU fears a 'weaker Putin' in Russia

BRUSSELS - The European Union warned on Thursday that Russia has become more dangerous, after a brief mutiny by its Wagner mercenaries that the bloc said exposed President Vladimir Putin as weaker than previously thought.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the “aftershocks” of the Wagner rebellion were still playing out.

“A weaker Putin is a greater danger,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, as he arrived for a Brussels summit.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said that while it was “too early” to draw conclusions, Wagner’s June 24 mutiny revealed “cracks and divisions” in Russia.

Western leaders reiterated that the tumult in Russia was an internal matter in which their governments played no role.

Instead, summit discussions were focused on efforts to “double down” on military and financial support for Ukraine as it fights back Russian forces, Ms von der Leyen said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participated via video link.

Mr Stoltenberg tweeted afterwards that Nato-EU cooperation on security was “more important than ever” and was deepening, “including to support Ukraine and to protect critical infrastructure”.

EU countries neighbouring Belarus, where Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone into exile, expressed fear that many of his mercenaries may also take up a Kremlin offer to join him.

“We are extremely concerned about the developments in Belarus,” said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

“The fighter groups, or these serial killers as I call them... they could emerge in Belarus at any moment and nobody knows when they could turn against us,” he said.

While Moscow has not let up on its war in Ukraine and is striving to project a facade of normalcy, EU officials predicted Mr Putin would take action inside Russia to try to restore his image of holding unquestioned power.