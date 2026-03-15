EU extends sanctions against people over Russia’s war on Ukraine

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A member of the Ukrainian military visiting a makeshift memorial to fallen Ukrainian and foreign soldiers, at Independence Square in Kyiv, on March 2.

BRUSSELS - The European Union has extended for six months sanctions against people and entities deemed to be supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine after a deadlock due to Hungary and Slovakia maintaining vetoes.

The Council - the EU body representing the 27 EU members - said restrictive measures targeting those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine had been prolonged until Sept 15.

The 27-nation bloc did lift the sanctions on two individuals and removed five deceased people from the list.

One of the two living individuals removed was Niels Troost, a Dutchman placed on the sanctions list over trading Russian oil, according to an EU diplomat.

Some 2,600 individuals and entities are subject to measures, including travel restrictions, freezing of assets and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to listed individuals or entities.

EU sanctions have steadily expanded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Hungary and Slovakia had previously sought to have a number of Russian oligarchs removed from the sanctions list, EU diplomats said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban urged the European Union on March 9 to suspend sanctions on Russian energy due to soaring prices, fuelled by the war in Iran.

Hungary and Slovakia have also taken issue with Ukraine over Russian oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline. REUTERS