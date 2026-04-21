EU expects positive decisions on 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine on Wednesday

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European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas speaks to the media after an informal EU-Ukraine Foreign Ministers' meeting, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

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LUXEMBOURG, April 21 - The European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she expected "positive decisions" on the 90 billion euro ($105.94 billion) loan for Ukraine to be made on Wednesday.

This month's electoral defeat of Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Ukraine's harshest EU foe, could pave the way for the loan that Kyiv urgently needs to fund the war with Russia. The loan was originally agreed upon by all EU member states in December.

"We expect some positive decisions tomorrow on the 90 billion loan," Kallas told reporters on Tuesday, as EU foreign ministers gathered to meet in Luxembourg.

"Ukraine really needs this loan and it's also a sign that Russia cannot outlast Ukraine. This is extremely important at this moment," she added.

That view was echoed by Irish foreign minister Helen McEntee.

"It's really important as an EU that we make progress on the 90 billion euro loan, that we make progress on the 20th package of sanctions and that we're able to exert as much pressure as possible on Russia," she said.

"I was in Ukraine with a number of colleagues in recent weeks and what's very clear is that we are at that breaking point where that loan is absolutely essential," added McEntee. REUTERS