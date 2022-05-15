EU drafts plan for buying Russian gas without breaking sanctions

BRUSSELS (BLOOMBERG) - The European Union is set to offer its gas importers a solution to avoid a breach of sanctions when buying fuel from Russia and still effectively satisfy President Vladimir Putin's demands over payment in roubles.

In new guidance on gas payments, the European Commission plans to say that companies should make a clear statement that they consider their obligations fulfilled once they pay in euros or dollars, in line with existing contracts, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The EU's executive arm told the governments that the guidance does not prevent companies from opening an account at Gazprombank and will allow them to purchase gas in accordance with EU sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the people added.

European companies have been scrambling for weeks to figure out how they can meet Moscow's demand and keep the crucial gas flowing without violating sanctions on Russia's central bank.

Mr Putin said on March 31 that if payments are not made in roubles, gas exports would be halted. Europe depends heavily on the Russian fuel to heat homes and power industry.

Initially, the EU had assessed that the payment mechanism demanded by Mr Putin handed Moscow total control of the process, breached contracts and - crucially - violated the bloc's sanctions.

On Friday, the commission told member states in a closed-door meeting that the updated guidance will clarify that companies can open an account in euros or dollars at Gazprombank as ordered by the Kremlin, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified because the meeting was private.

But the EU's executive arm stopped short of saying whether also having an account in roubles - a step included in the Russian decree - was in line with EU regulations.

Previously, officials had indicated, though never in writing, that opening such an account would breach sanctions. The updated guidance, as presented to member states, fails to address this specific point, the people said.

Another key point in the guidance is that once European companies make a payment in euros or dollars and declare their obligation complete, no further action should be required of them from the Russian side in regard to the payment.

The clock is ticking because many firms have payment deadlines falling due later this month - and if they do not pay, gas flows could be cut off. Poland and Bulgaria already saw their supplies cut after failing to comply with Russia's requests.

Mr Putin's demands to pay in roubles have divided EU member states, highlighting the dependence of some nations on Russian imports. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said earlier this week European companies will be able to pay for gas in roubles without breaching sanctions.

At the Friday meeting, government representatives were split too, according to one of the sources.