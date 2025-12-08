EU dismisses ‘completely crazy statements’ after Musk attack

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tech tycoon Elon Musk's social media platform X was fined €120 million (S$181 million) by Brussels for breaking the EU’s digital rules.

- The European Union on Dec 8 dismissed online attacks by tech tycoon Elon Musk after his social media platform X was fined €120 million (S$181 million) by Brussels.

“It’s part of freedom of speech to put out even completely crazy statements,” EU spokeswoman Paula Pinho said.

Mr Musk hit out at the EU over the weekend , saying that it “should be abolished and sovereignty returned to individual countries”.

“I love Europe, but not the bureaucratic monster that is the EU,” he added in another post.

Following a high-profile probe seen as a test of EU resolve to police Big Tech, the social media platform owned by the world’s richest person was slapped with a fine on Dec 5 for breaking the bloc’s digital rules.

The penalty was swiftly criticised by the US administration of President Donald Trump, who aligned with Mr Musk on a contentious effort to slash the federal workforce and cut spending, before the two had a falling out.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the move “an attack on all American tech platforms and the American people”. AFP