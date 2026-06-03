EU diplomatic arm proposed naval mission take ‘primary role’ in clearing Strait of Hormuz mines, document shows

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A drone view of vessles anchored in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

BRUSSELS, June 3 - The European Union's diplomatic service has proposed that the bloc's Aspides naval mission take "the primary role" in clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz “when conditions allow” as Europe’s contribution to a Franco-British-led initiative, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The European External Action Service wrote in a note dated May 26 that “the situation requires the Union to provide a meaningful contribution” to an ad hoc coalition led by France and the UK “to be materialised once conditions allow and separated from the belligerents”.

“It is proposed that, when conditions allow, EUNAVFOR ASPIDES be tasked with undertaking the primary role in mine clearance in the Strait of Hormuz as the EU’s contribution to the FR-UK ad hoc Coalition’s efforts,” it wrote in the note, which was circulated to EU member countries.

Changing the Aspides mission’s mandate would require unanimity, and it remains unclear if the EU’s 27 member countries would back such a change. REUTERS