EU demands explanation from Hungary on alleged information sharing with Russia

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Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is accused of providing Russia with “direct-line” access to “strategic information on crucial issues”.

BRUSSELS - The European Union on April 9 demanded Hungary “explain itself as a matter of urgency”, after fresh media reports that Budapest passed on EU information to Russia.

A consortium of Eastern European media outlets – The Insider, VSquare and Delfi – claimed in March that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto had provided Moscow with “direct-line” access to “strategic information on crucial issues”.

In a second part of their investigation published on April 8, they claimed Mr Szijjarto offered to “immediately” send an EU document to Russia through the Hungarian embassy in Moscow about Ukraine’s accession talks into the bloc.

The claims have sparked outrage in Europe, ahead of elections on April 12 in Hungary, where nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban is seeking a fifth term.

The EU said the reports based on leaked calls between the Hungarian and Russian foreign ministers raised the “alarming possibility” of a member state “actively working against the security and the interests of the EU and all its citizens.”

“This is therefore extremely concerning, and it is for the member state government in question to explain itself as a matter of urgency,” European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho told a press conference.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot earlier on April 9 accused Hungary of “betrayal” when asked about the telephone conversations.

“This is a betrayal of the solidarity required between the countries of the European Union,” Mr Barrot told broadcaster France Inter. AFP