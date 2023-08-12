EU delivers Ukraine 224,000 shells under ammo plan

BRUSSELS - The EU has delivered Ukraine 223,800 shells under the first part of a plan to provide a million artillery rounds to aid Kyiv’s fight against Russia, a spokesman said on Friday.

Earlier this year, the 27-nation European Union pledged to step up supplies of much-needed artillery shells to Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces faced shortfalls.

Its members agreed a €2 billion (S$3 billion) plan to raid their stockpiles and place joint orders for shells, in a bid to deliver Ukraine a million shells over 12 months.

Under the first stage of the plan, running between Feb 9 and May 31, €1 billion was earmarked to reimburse EU members roughly half the cost of shells provided from their existing arsenals.

“Member states have delivered around 223,800 artillery ammunition – long-range self-propelled, precision-guided ammunitions as well as mortar ammunitions – and 2,300 missiles of all types,” EU spokesman Peter Stano said.

Overall, the total value of the ordnance provided was €1.1 billion, the EU said. EU funds reimbursed only part of that, suggesting the measure fell short of the target.

Friday’s new figure for artillery ammunition sent was just a small advance on the number – 220,000 shells – announced by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in late May.

EU countries had until July 15 to declare their deliveries.

This leaves the bloc and its members a long way off their target of one million shells by next spring.