EU delays decision on gas price cap, countries still at odds

BRUSSELS - European Union energy ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday failed to strike a final deal on a bloc-wide cap on natural gas prices, after months of infighting over whether the measure can ease Europe’s energy crisis.

Responding to repeated requests from some countries, the European Commission proposed a price cap last month as the latest EU response to the economic upheaval caused by Russia cutting natural gas deliveries to Europe this year, leading to energy price spikes.

Russia reduced gas supplies in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

But with countries deeply divided over the details of the proposed cap, Tuesday’s meeting did not yield a final decision - leaving EU energy ministers to try again for an agreement at another meeting on Dec 19.

“We have made progress, but we are not done yet. Not all questions could be answered today,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said after the meeting, which overran by hours as country delegates hunted for a compromise.

Czech Industry Minister Josef Sikela, who chaired the meeting, said he had “a good feeling” that countries could reach an agreement on the price level triggering the cap, which he said was the only issue still unresolved.

“However, it is an extremely fragile balance and this is the first time that we basically try to intervene in the global markets,” Mr Sikela said at a news conference.

Countries including Germany, Austria and the Netherlands have warned against a gas price cap, which they fear could divert much-needed gas cargoes from Europe and disrupt the functioning of energy markets.

Other states, including Greece, Belgium, Italy and Poland have demanded a cap, which they say would shield their economies from high energy prices.

“European citizens are in agony, European businesses are closing and Europe has been needlessly debating,” Greek energy minister Konstantinos Skrekas said on Tuesday, ahead of the meeting.

Technical details

Any deal will require countries to reach a compromise on technical details including how high the price limit is, to which gas contracts it applies, and safeguards, such as enabling the EU to suspend the cap immediately if it has unintended consequences.

Searching for a compromise, the Czech Republic - which holds the EU’s rotating presidency - drafted a new proposal on Tuesday which would trigger the cap if prices exceed €200 per megawatt hour over three days on the front-month contract in the Dutch Title Transfer Facility gas hub.