EU considers mandatory ban on using Huawei to build 5G: Report

The move comes as a response to increasing concerns in Brussels about certain national governments delaying action on the matter. PHOTO: REUTERS
BRUSSELS - The European Union is considering a mandatory ban on member states using companies that might pose a security risk in their 5G networks, including China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The move comes as a response to increasing concerns in Brussels about certain national governments delaying action on the matter, the officials told the newspaper.

The EU’s internal market commissioner Thierry Breton informed telecoms ministers at a meeting last Friday that only a third of EU countries had implemented Huawei bans in critical areas, the report said.

EU and Huawei did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. REUTERS

