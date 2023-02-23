EU Commission to ban TikTok on staff phones, citing security

BRUSSELS - The European Commission is suspending Chinese short video-sharing app TikTok from its employees’ corporate phones, the European Union’s industry chief Thierry Breton said on Thursday, citing a focus on cyber security.

Mr Breton however declined to give further details at a news conference on whether there were any incidents involving TikTok.

“To increase its cyber security, the commission’s corporate management board has decided to suspend the use of the TikTok application on its corporate devices and on personal devices enrolled in the commission mobile device service,” the EU executive said in a statement.

“This measure aims to protect the commission against cyber-security threats and actions which may be exploited for cyber-attacks against the corporate environment of the commission,” it said.

TikTok said it was disappointed with the commission’s decision, saying it was “misguided and based on fundamental misconceptions”.

“We have contacted the commission to set the record straight and explain how we protect the data of the 125 million people across the EU who come to TikTok every month,” a spokesman said.

The commission said security developments at other social media platforms will also be kept under constant review. REUTERS