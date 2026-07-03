EU Commission proposes five major cross-border defence projects

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FILE PHOTO: A drone view shows the European Union flags outside the European Commission headquarters, known as the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium, April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS, July 3 - The European Commission on Friday proposed five major cross-border defence projects, opening the way for them to access EU funds.

The proposed European Defence Projects of Common Interest include a drone and counter-drone project involving 26 EU member countries, Norway and Ukraine, and an Eastern Flank Watch project consisting of 13 EU members, Norway and Ukraine.

It also includes an integrated maritime and seabed defence project, an air and missile defence and early warning project and a space-based defence project.

For a project to be designated a European Defence Projects of Common Interest (EDPCI) it must be designed to boost innovation and the European defence industrial base’s competitiveness, while also aiming to reduce market fragmentation.

Under the bloc’s European Defence Industry Programme, a budget of 325 million euros ($372 million)is designated for the EDPCIs, with more funding potentially available in the future.

The proposed projects are subject to approval from the Council of the EU. REUTERS