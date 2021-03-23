For Subscribers
News analysis
EU-China relations nosedive after sanctions on each other
LONDON - Relations between China and the European Union are set to nosedive after Beijing blacklisted several key European lawmakers, academics and think-tanks in retaliation for an earlier EU decision to impose sanctions on a few Chinese officials.
The move, which came as a surprise to EU governments, is sure to complicate the task of ratifying a comprehensive investment treaty that the Union concluded with China just before the start of this year.