News analysis

EU-China relations nosedive after sanctions on each other

Global Affairs Correspondent
European governments have faced strong public demands to respond to allegations of Chinese violations of human rights, particularly in Xinjiang.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    45 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON - Relations between China and the European Union are set to nosedive after Beijing blacklisted several key European lawmakers, academics and think-tanks in retaliation for an earlier EU decision to impose sanctions on a few Chinese officials.

The move, which came as a surprise to EU governments, is sure to complicate the task of ratifying a comprehensive investment treaty that the Union concluded with China just before the start of this year.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 