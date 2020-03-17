EU chief proposes ban on non-essential travel to bloc

BRUSSELS • EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen yesterday proposed that the bloc close its borders to non-essential travel, as Europe scrambles to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease.

"The less travel, the more we can contain the virus. Therefore... I propose to the heads of state and governments to introduce temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the European Union," she said.

The ban would be in effect for an "initial period of thirty days" and would not affect Europeans coming back home, social workers, or those "working on both sides of the borders", she added.

EU council chief Charles Michel insisted the intention of the ban was to reduce the spread of the disease. "The philosophy is to reduce movements that are not necessary and guarantee the movement of goods that are necessary," he said.

Mr Michel will propose the measure at an EU leaders summit today that will be held by videoconference.

Finance ministers from the eurozone single currency bloc also heldvideo talks yesterday, as the continent readies a financial package to steady the economy.

Europe has now become what the World Heath Organisation regards as the epicentre of the global novel coronavirus outbreak, and Brussels is trying to coordinate the response.

Several countries have taken unilateral steps to close their borders or impose stricter controls, despite calls from EU chiefs for a common approach.

Germany introduced border controls with France, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Denmark from yesterday morning.

People "without a significant reason to travel" and those suspected of having been infected with the virus will not be allowed to cross the affected borders, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Sunday when announcing the move. German citizens and people with a residency permit are allowed to return to the country. The flow of goods is also exempted.

Germany has so far recorded more than 6,600 confirmed infections and at least 13 deaths.

While its border measures apply to only five countries, other neighbouring states such as Poland and the Czech Republic have also closed their borders or introduced severe restrictions.

Germany yesterday also banned gatherings in churches, mosques and synagogues, and ordered non-essential shops shut.

Spain said yesterday that a state of emergency which has shut down much of the country will have to be extended beyond an initial 15-day period, and the government is considering closing borders.

Spain is suffering Europe's second-worst outbreak after Italy. It has more than 9,400 cases and over 330 deaths.

The Swiss region of Geneva declared a "state of necessity" yesterday. Home to many international institutions, including the United Nations' headquarters in Europe and the World Health Organisation, Geneva banned non-work gatherings of more than five people both indoors or outdoors.

Shops, restaurants and bars were to close until March 29. Switzerland has more than 2,200 cases and 18 deaths so far.

In Italy, the worst hit in Europe and now under nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned that his country was entering a critical period and urged European coordination on health and economic measures.

Italy has over 24,700 coronavirus cases and over 1,800 deaths.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS