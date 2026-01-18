EU chief hails ‘fair trade over tariffs’ at historic signing of Mercosur deal

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen speaking in Paraguay on Jan 17, at a signing ceremony for the trade deal between the EU and the Mercosur bloc of South American nations comprising Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay.

ASUNCION - EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Jan 17 hailed the choosing of “fair trade over tariffs” as the European bloc prepared to sign a historic trade deal with South America’s Mercosur nations that has been 25 years in the making.

“We choose fair trade over tariffs, we chose a productive long-term partnership over isolation,” Dr Von der Leyen said at the ceremony in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Paraguay’s President Santiago Pena also praised the treaty as “a clear signal in favour of international trade” in “a global scenario marked by tensions.”

European Council head Antonio Costa said the deal sent “a message of defence of free trade, based on rules, of multilateralism and international law as the basis for relations between countries and regions.”

He said it stood in contrast to “the use of trade as a geopolitical weapon.”

The long-awaited agreement comes amid the sweeping use of tariffs and trade threats by US President Donald Trump’s administration, which has sent countries scrambling for new partnerships.

Together, the EU and Mercosur account for 30 per cent of global GDP and more than 700 million consumers.

Applause rang out after representatives of the European Union, and Mercosur countries Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay signed the deal, which was hailed as “historic” after 25 years of negotiations, at a ceremony in Asuncion, Paraguay.

The treaty – which still needs to be approved by the EU Parliament and ratified by each Mercosur nation – eliminates tariffs on more than 90 per cent of bilateral trade.

It is expected to come into force by the end of 2026. AFP