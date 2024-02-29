EU border agency to triple officers on Bulgaria-Turkey frontier

Bulgarian border police cars drive past a fence at the border between Bulgaria and Turkey, near Kapitan Andreevo, Bulgaria, February 29, 2024. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Bulgarian border police check a truck at Kapitan Andreevo border crossing between Bulgaria and Turkey, Bulgaria, February 29, 2024. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Frontex’s Executive Director Hans Leijtens talks to Anton Zlatanov, Bulgarian border police director, during their visit at Kapitan Andreevo border crossing between Bulgaria and Turkey, Bulgaria, February 29, 2024. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Frontex’s Executive Director Hans Leijtens speaks to German and Greek border police during his visit at the border between Bulgaria and Turkey, near Kapitan Andreevo, Bulgaria, February 29, 2024. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Frontex border police from Germany and Greece are pictured near a fence at the border between Bulgaria and Turkey, near Kapitan Andreevo, Bulgaria, February 29, 2024. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Updated
Feb 29, 2024, 10:58 PM
Published
Feb 29, 2024, 10:58 PM

KAPITAN ANDREEVO, Bulgaria - The European Union's border agency Frontex said on Thursday it will triple the number of its officers in Bulgaria from next month to help stem the amount of people crossing into the bloc from Turkey.

The staffing boost comes as Bulgaria prepares to partially join Europe's open-travel Schengen Zone, a move which will scrap passport checks for people travelling between the country and that area by air and sea from March 31.

Border checks for land travel will remain.

The staffing boost would bring the number of officers working there to between 500-600, Frontex chief Hans Leijtens said, standing near the frontier's barbed wire-topped fence.

"Bulgaria is a very important partner. Without Bulgaria we cannot protect our external borders," he added.

Frontex said it recorded 380,000 irregular crossings across all borders into the European Union last year, the highest since 2016.

Overall numbers are still way down from a peak in 2015 and 2016 which was fuelled by a rise in migrants fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top