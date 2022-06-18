EU backs Ukraine's membership bid to 'live the European dream'

BRUSSELS/KYIV, UKRAINE (REUTERS) - The European Union gave its blessing on Friday (June 17) for Ukraine and its neighbour Moldova to become candidates to join the bloc, reaching out deep into the former Soviet Union for what would be a major geopolitical shift following Russia's Ukraine invasion.

"Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference, wearing Ukrainian colours: a yellow blazer over a blue blouse.

"We want them to live with us the European dream."

In a grievance-filled speech in St Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin railed at the West, and the United States in particular, but sought to play down the EU issue.

"We have nothing against it," he said. "It is not a military bloc. It's the right of any country to join economic union."

However, earlier on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was closely following Ukraine's EU bid, especially in the light of increased defence cooperation among the 27-member bloc.

Ukraine applied to join the EU four days after Russian troops poured across its border in February. Another four days later, so did Moldova and Georgia - smaller ex-Soviet states also contending with separatist regions backed by Russia.

Though only the start of a process that may take many years and requires extensive reforms to conform with a host of standards ranging from judicial policy to financial services and food safety, the EU decision puts Kyiv on course to realise an aspiration that would have been out of reach just months ago.

"Precisely because of the bravery of the Ukrainians, Europe can create a new history of freedom, and finally remove the grey zone in Eastern Europe between the EU and Russia," tweeted Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky.

One of Putin's main objectives in launching an invasion that has killed thousands of people, destroyed cities and driven millions to flight was to halt the West's eastward expansion via the Nato military alliance.

Friday's announcement underlined how the war has had the opposite effect: convincing Finland and Sweden to join Nato, and now the EU to embark on potentially its most ambitious expansion since welcoming Eastern European states after the Cold War.

Leaders of EU countries are expected to endorse the membership candidacy decision at a summit next week.