EU assesses Regeneron/Roche Covid-19 antibody cocktail for authorisation

AMSTERDAM (REUTERS) - The European Union's drugs regulator said it was evaluating a marketing authorisation for an antibody cocktail developed by Roche and Regeneron for the treatment and prevention of Covid-19 in people above the age of 12.

The European Medicines Agency said on Monday (Oct 11) that it will assess the risks and benefits of the drug, called Ronapreve, and that it could issue an opinion within two months.

The agency has already started a rolling review of the treatment.

