EU approves Croatia joining visa-free Schengen area on Jan 1; Bulgaria, Romania blocked

ZAGREB – Croatia won the European Union’s endorsement to join the region’s visa-free travel area while Bulgaria and Romania’s bid was delayed.

EU home affairs ministers agreed on Thursday in Brussels that Croatia should be allowed to join the so-called Schengen area on Jan 1. This means the country will no longer be bound by the bloc’s internal border controls and paves the way for easier travel.

Decisions on enlarging Schengen have to be taken unanimously, but Austria applied its veto, fearing that having Bulgaria and Romania in the Schengen area would increase already high inflows of asylum-seekers.

The Netherlands was equally intent on keeping Bulgaria out, which impacted Romania’s twinned bid.

“Despite the disappointment that we will see from these two member states, we have a firm decision and readiness to continue” to get into Schengen, said Bulgarian Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev.

“I’m also disappointed” by the outcome for Bulgaria and Romania, EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson told journalists.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, has called for expanding Schengen to include Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria, saying that it would make Europe safer and more prosperous.

Croatia’s accession from Jan 1 will make it the 27th member of Schengen, which would then comprise 23 of the EU’s 27 countries, plus Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland.

Romania and Bulgaria have long met the technical criteria to join the Schengen area, but some EU members have expressed reluctance over concerns about the countries’ ability to curb graft and uphold the rule of law.