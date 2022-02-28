EU approves 450 million euros of arms supplies for Ukraine

BRUSSELS (BLOOMBERG) - European Union foreign ministers agreed to send 450 million euros (S$680 million) in military aid to Ukraine for lethal weapons, according to Josep Borrell, the bloc's foreign policy chief.

The aid will be financed by the EU's European Peace Facility and will see the bloc supply arms to a country at war for the first time in its history.

Another 50 million euros will be provided for non-lethal purposes, Borrell said at a press conference in Brussels Sunday (Feb 27).

The EU's military aid package may include supplying fighter jets for the Ukrainian air force, Borrell said.

Borrell said the EU has already had discussions with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about the type of jets the Ukrainian military needs and there are member states that are able to supply them.

Member states that don't want to be associated with contributing lethal weapons will be able to abstain or make a parallel contribution of non-lethal aid.

Get live updates as the Ukraine crisis unfolds.