EU approves 13th sanctions package against Russia: EU sources

BRUSSELS - The European Union on Wednesday approved its 13th package of sanctions against Russia, EU sources told Reuters.

The new package will see nearly 200 entities and individuals added to the list but no fresh sectoral measures. REUTERS

