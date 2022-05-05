EU antitrust chief calls for global approach towards tech giants

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Europe's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, the architect of landmark rules to curb the power of US tech giants, called on Thursday (May 5) for a global approach towards Big Tech to prevent companies taking advantage of enforcement gaps.

Vestager, who has handed out billions of euros in fines to Alphabet's Google and launched investigations into Apple, Amazon and Meta Platform's Facebook, said there was global agreement on the issues raised by large digital platforms.

"This debate is no longer a hot topic amongst competition practitioners but it has strong political attention," she told a conference organised by the German Cartel Office.

Vestager urged antitrust watchdogs around the world to work together to tackle the issue.

"Close cooperation will be necessary because we will not be short of work and we will not be short of novel services or practices to look at," she said.

"It goes without saying that the more we, as an international competition community, are able to harmonise our approach, the less opportunity there will be for global tech giants to exploit enforcement gaps between our jurisdictions,"Vestager said.

US antitrust enforcers and some US states are also investigating Google, Facebook and Apple.

Big Tech is also under fire in South Korea, India and Australia.