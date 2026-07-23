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EU ambassadors agree 21st sanctions package against Russia, EU diplomats say

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FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS, July 23 - EU ambassadors have reached a political agreement on the 21st sanctions package against Russia, four EU diplomats said on Thursday.

Two EU diplomats said the package includes a 12-month freeze on the Russian oil price cap, as well as a one-year exemption allowing the transfer of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to third countries, with automatic renewal.

"Member states showed solidarity with Greece and it's expected that Greece will do the same with others in the future," one EU diplomat said.

The technical work on the sanctions package will now be concluded and a written procedure for adoption will be launched on Thursday afternoon. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.