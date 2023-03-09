EU agrees to push ahead on joint arms buying to aid Ukraine

STOCKHOLM - European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to speed up supplies of artillery rounds and buy more shells to help Ukraine, but still have to work out how to turn these aims into reality.

Under a plan drawn up by foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, EU states would get financial incentives worth €1 billion (S$1.4 billion) to send more of their artillery rounds to Kyiv while another €1 billion would fund joint procurement of new shells.

“There has been a general agreement on this procedure but there are questions pending. Everything has to be discussed in detail,” Mr Borrell said, after a meeting of EU defence ministers in Stockholm also attended by their Ukrainian counterpart, Mr Oleksii Reznikov.

Mr Borrell said he hoped the plan would be finalised at a meeting of EU foreign and defence ministers on March 20.

Mr Reznikov had urged the ministers in Stockholm to support an Estonian plan for EU countries to club together to buy one million 155-millimetre shells this year at a cost of €14 billion to help fight Russia’s invasion and launch a counter-offensive.

Mr Borrell’s plan is smaller in scale but would still be a landmark step for the EU, as defence procurement has largely been the preserve of the bloc’s individual member governments.

Boosting capacity

EU officials say if the bloc places a large order on behalf of member governments, they will get a better price and give arms firms a strong incentive to invest in increasing capacity.

However, officials said there was still much work to be done to hammer out details such as how the funding would work and who would take the lead in sealing deals with arms firms.

Ukraine is burning through shells faster than its allies can make them, officials say, prompting a renewed search for ammunition and ways to ramp up production.