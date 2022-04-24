EU agrees on rules for tech giants to check illegal content

BRUSSELS • European Union countries and lawmakers yesterday clinched a deal on new rules requiring tech giants to do more to police illegal content on their platforms and to pay a fee to regulators monitoring their compliance.

The agreement came after more than 16 hours of negotiations.

The Digital Services Act (DSA) is the second prong of EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's strategy to rein in Alphabet unit Google, Meta and other American tech giants.

"We have a deal on the DSA: The Digital Services Act will make sure that what is illegal offline is also seen and dealt with as illegal online - not as a slogan, as reality," Ms Vestager said in a tweet.

"With the DSA, the time of big online platforms behaving like they are 'too big to care' is coming to an end. A major milestone for EU citizens," said European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton, who has previously described the Internet as the "Wild West".

"Today's agreement on DSA is historic," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen tweeted. "Our new rules will protect users online, ensure freedom of expression and opportunities for businesses."

Under the DSA, the companies face fines of up to 6 per cent of their global turnover for violating the rules while repeated breaches could see them banned from doing business in the EU.

The new rules ban targeted advertising aimed at children or based on sensitive information such as religion, gender, race and political opinions. Dark patterns, which are tactics that mislead people into giving their personal data to companies online, will also be prohibited.

The companies also face a yearly fee up to 0.05 per cent of worldwide annual revenue to cover the costs of monitoring their compliance.

The regulation is the companion to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which targeted anti-competitive practices among tech behemoths such as Google and Facebook and was concluded in late March.

The legislation had faced lobbying from the tech companies and intense debate over the extent of freedom of speech.