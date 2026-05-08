EU agency opens door to using US jet fuel as shortages loom

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BRUSSELS - The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) cleared the way on May 8 for the possible use of US jet fuel in the bloc, which is seeking ways to confront the threat of shortages owing to the Middle East war.

Jet A, a US-produced type of aviation fuel, is not currently used in Europe, which along with much of the rest of the world operates on a fuel called Jet A‑1.

In new recommendations, EASA said: “A potential introduction of Jet A in Europe or in other parts of the world would not generate safety concerns provided that its introduction is properly managed.”

The US-Israeli war against Iran has seen the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed and sent aviation fuel prices soaring amid a global energy shock.

Many airlines, particularly low-cost carriers, have already announced flight cancellations, and some have called on the EU to allow temporary fuel exemptions.

Jet A has a higher freezing point than Jet A-1, which makes it less resistant to very low temperatures during long-haul flights.

The agency conditioned its use, however, warning that its introduction into a system historically operating on Jet A‑1 could introduce “operational” risks when both fuels are used. AFP