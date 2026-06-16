EU adds shadow fleet figures, judges, bishop to Russia sanctions list

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FILE PHOTO: Russia's shadow fleet vessels wait in the unofficial anchorage area in the Gulf of Finland near Vaindloo, Estonia April 10, 2026. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

BRUSSELS, June 15 - The European Union targeted Russian shadow fleet figures accused of aiding Moscow's Ukraine war effort as well as individuals linked to opposition figure Alexei Navalny's murder as it expanded its sanctions list on Monday.

In total, 34 individuals and 47 entities linked to Russia's military and industrial complex, its shadow fleet of oil and gas tankers and others involved in political interference activities were added to the list, the European Council said.

Among them were Tahir Garayev - founder of Coral Energy, which later became 2Rivers Group - and Konstantin Rogach.

Garayev had enabled the shipment and export of Russian crude, in particular from sanctioned energy giant Rosneft, through a network of companies by concealing the oil's true origin, the EU said.

Rogach had "facilitated insurance coverage and provided administrative consultancy for the benefit of vessels transporting crude oil or petroleum products originating in Russia or exported from Russia," the EU said.

The EU also targeted 15 individuals, including Russian judges and prosecutors, related to the 2024 poisoning death of Alexei Navalny, a leading opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A number of people "responsible for spreading disinformation aimed at justifying, promoting or legitimising Russia's war of aggression" were also targeted with sanctions, including journalists, a Russian social media influencer and Georgiy Shevkunov, a bishop in the Russian Orthodox Church.

EU member states' ministers are currently discussing a 21st package of wider sanctions, the bloc's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas said at a press conference on Monday, adding that sanctions have so far cost Russia's economy between €1 trillion ($1.16 trillion) and €1.3 trillion. REUTERS